President Donald Trump to visit Phoenix on May 5

President Donald Trump said during a roundtable Wednesday that he has plans to visit Arizona next week.

The comment was made during a roundtable President Trump hosted for business executives.

"I'm going to Arizona, but that's a little different. That's having to do with industry," President Trump said, in response to a question by a reporter. The President did say it's too soon for crowds to gather at this point in time.

On Thursday, officials with the White House Press Office announce the President will visit a Honeywell facility in Phoenix on May 5.

"The visit will highlight Honeywell’s investment in critical medical equipment production within the United States and the addition of 500 manufacturing jobs in Arizona," read the statement.

White House officials say Honeywell is adding new production capability at an existing aerospace facility to meet increased demand for N95 respirators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump has visited Arizona on multiple occasions in recent years, both prior to and following his presidential election victory in 2016.

A Trump rally that took place in August 2017 saw violent protests outside the Phoenix Convention Center and resulted in a number of arrests being made.

The most recent Arizona visit by President Trump happened on February 19 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum near Downtown Phoenix, just weeks after members of the U.S. Senate voted down two articles of impeachment against him.