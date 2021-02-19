President of Oakley school board resigns, apologizes for 'callous remarks'

The president of the Oakley Union Elementary School board has resigned and on Friday she apologized for her "callous" remarks.

"I am raising a 10-year-old with special needs and having him home during this pandemic, while also holding down two jobs to support my family has been a huge stress," Lisa Brizendine said in a statement to KTVU. "I suffer with many of the same things that parents are going through from mental health issues to regression."

She added: "My remark was callous and uncalled for and for that I am truly sorry."

Brizendine's resignation, which she mentioned in her statement, and her apology come after trustees made controversial comments during an online meeting that they thought was private this week.

Brizendine made a comment about how parents just want their children to return to school so they can have their "babysitters back."

On Friday, Brizendine's bio was off the school website.

The board was talking about parents, and the letters they've received from families urging the district to re-open schools.

When the board members realized they were streaming live, they turned off the camera, then came back to apologize.

Some parents in Oakley said the comments show a lack of respect by the board members.



"It's frustrating for the kids," Candice Acampora said. "It's frustrating for the parents. It's frustrating for the teachers. But we don't speak that way to people, about other people, certainly not at a board meeting!"

A petition has gathered more than 2,000 signatures calling for the members to resign.

And a protest is planned for Saturday at noon outside Oakley City Hall.

Read Lisa Brizendine's statement in full:

I want to address the statement that I made during the OUESD board meeting on 2/17/2020.

In my response to a situation I talked about how some people don’t realize that we, as the board are people, I then made a flippant comment that "they want their babysitters back." I think in some respects, I said that because I too, want desperately for schools to open.

As a 30-year resident of Oakley, I have always championed the kids in the community from Boy Scouts, to PTA service, to my own teaching career.

I became a member of the board to serve, which is what I did for the last four years.

I tendered my resignation because I don’t want to be a part of something that would negatively impact my community.

The students, staff and families deserve the very best, there is much work that needs to be done to reopen our schools safely and I will be praying that we as a community can move past this incident together and that our children always remain in focus.

Lisa Brizendine