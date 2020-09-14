Expand / Collapse search

President Trump scheduled to court Latinos in Phoenix stop

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his fifth appearance this year in Arizona on Sept. 14 when he courts Latino votes at an event in Phoenix.

Trump is making his case to a crucial group of voters at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix in the final stretch of the campaign.

Trump carried Arizona by 3.5 points in 2016. Democrats have made inroads in the longtime Republican stronghold, and it is now a top battleground in the fight for the presidency.

Democrat Joe Biden has said he plans to campaign in Arizona after Labor Day but he has not announced a date for a visit. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, held a virtual event for teachers last week. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, also held an Arizona-focused event online over the weekend.

