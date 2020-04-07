Procession, funeral held for slain Phoenix police commander

It was a somber morning in the Valley as a slain Phoenix police commander was laid to rest.

The funeral for Commander Greg Carnicle was held Tuesday morning at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Phoenix.

Carnicle was killed just over a week ago when he and two other officers responded to a domestic violence call.

Carnicle, a 31-year veteran of the department, was just months away from retirement when he was shot by a suspect. The other two officers who were shot survived and have since been released from the hospital.

The suspect was killed during a standoff with police.

The ceremony was limited to immediate family members only due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders. The funeral was streamed on the Phoenix Police Department's Facebook page.

A virtual moment of silence was also held for Carnicle at noon. It was led by Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Before the funeral, Commander Carnicle's body was moved from the mortuary to the church.