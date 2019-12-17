Protest underway in Phoenix as Trump impeachment vote looms

As an impeachment vote against President Donald Trump looms, people are gathering in Phoenix for a protest in relation to the impeachment efforts.

Video from SkyFOX shows protesters occupying all four corners of the intersection of Camelback and 24th Street. At least some of the protesters are in support of the impeachment efforts against the President.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump reacted to the impeachment efforts, angrily objecting to the House of Representatives’ articles of impeachment and accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.