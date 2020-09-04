Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Developing

Protesters arrested on I-5 after blocking lanes in Seattle

Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
Washington
Q13 FOX

Troopers arrest protesters blocking I-5 in Seattle

Washington State Patrol troopers said they arrested nine drivers who were blocking southbound I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle.

SEATTLE - Troopers arrested nine drivers after the protesters blocked southbound I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle.

The vehicles were being impounded shortly after 11:00 a.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

VIdeo posted to social media by a local reporter appeared to show Washington State Patrol troopers pulling drivers out of their cars on the freeway and taking them into custody.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said to expect continued delays in the area.

All but one lane were back open on SB I-5 shortly after noon. Traffic was diverted onto the express lanes for a short time.

GET THE FREE Q13 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND TRAFFIC ALERTS

The protest group, known as the Morning March, marches nearly every weekday. Previously, they have stopped traffic on the Ballard Bridge and on Highway 99 in Seattle.

They have called on Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign and for the city to reallocate funding for Seattle police to Black organizations, as well as to drop charges against protesters and close the juvenile detention center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.