Protesters arrested on I-5 after blocking lanes in Seattle

Troopers arrested nine drivers after the protesters blocked southbound I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle.

The vehicles were being impounded shortly after 11:00 a.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

VIdeo posted to social media by a local reporter appeared to show Washington State Patrol troopers pulling drivers out of their cars on the freeway and taking them into custody.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said to expect continued delays in the area.

All but one lane were back open on SB I-5 shortly after noon. Traffic was diverted onto the express lanes for a short time.

The protest group, known as the Morning March, marches nearly every weekday. Previously, they have stopped traffic on the Ballard Bridge and on Highway 99 in Seattle.

They have called on Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign and for the city to reallocate funding for Seattle police to Black organizations, as well as to drop charges against protesters and close the juvenile detention center.

