Protesters of Arizona stay-at-home orders to hold rally in Phoenix

Protesters who want restrictions in Arizona stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to end are heading to the statehouse Monday.

A Patriots’ Day Rally organized by opponents of the state’s business closures is scheduled for noon at Wesley Bolin Memorial Park in Phoenix. It was not immediately clear how many people are expected to show up.

The demonstration echoes several others around the nation outside state Capitols and governors’ mansions.

In states like Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia, small-government groups and supporters of right-wing causes have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19. Frustrated protesters have also visibly ignored social distancing rules while holding signs and protesting together.

President Donald Trump last week unveiled a framework for governors to follow to open their states back up. But he acknowledged they will have the final say on when their state is ready. Health experts warn that lifting restrictions too quickly could result in a surge of new cases.

