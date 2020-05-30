Protestors rally in honor of George Floyd at Philadelphia's City Hall

Overnight there was continued unrest, protests and, at times, violence across the nation as people protested the death of George Floyd.

It has been less than one full week since George Floyd's violent death on May 25, which has sparked a nationwide movement in response to the viral footage of the police brutality that arguably led to Floyd's death.

An overwhelming movement has gone global and has provoked numerous face-offs with police and now Philadelphia is witnessing its very own protest at City Hall in Center City on Saturday.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule has been live at City Hall Saturday morning to report on the preparations being made, the organization of the rally, and the goals the protestors hope to achieve.

The Justice for George Floyd protest began at 12 p.m. with organizers ensuring that social distancing measures will be taken as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in spite of the national movement for justice.

Chopper footage of the Justice For George Floyd Protest rally at Philadelphia City Hall (May 30, 2020)

"We’re congregating (while strictly following social distancing) to remember the lives of all those lost to police brutality by taking a knee." protest organizers wrote on the official event's Facebook page. "We will also demand an independent and anonymous citizens’ review board & body cameras for ALL police officers"

Impassioned citizens took to the streets in Minneapolis, where the incident originated, and dozens of other US cities in a show of looting and violence.

Philadelphia's Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the current outrage in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of police during a press conference Friday.

In part, Mayor Kenny said:

"Black Americans are outraged as they should be. I'm outraged too. As a white man I will never know the heartbreak and trauma the black community continues to experience. But I want black Philadelphians to know that I and other city leaders stand with them and am here to support them during this painful time. They should not have to bear witness to yet another killing of an unarmed black person.You should not have to feel as though scoiety believes your lives are less valuable than white people. And you should not fear for your lives or your loved ones when simply stepping outside the house."

Approximately 450 participants (although over 1,600 expressed interest) are expected at the Philadelphia rally but organizers have emphasized that they hope this rally will remain peaceful.

The full report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner remains pending, but preliminary findings from George Floyd’s autopsy revealed he likely died from a combination of underlying health conditions.

Any potential intoxicants in his system and being restrained by police were also attributed in the preliminary medically forensic investigation into the cause of his death, according to the charges. There was no physical evidence that he died of asphyxia of strangulation.

“Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous,” the charges say.

Floyd's underlying health conditions included coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease.

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was formally charged Friday in the death of George Floyd, but many citizens say that the other officers involved need to be arrested and that Floyd's death deserves meaningful change to policing practices in the United States.

Chauvin was seen in a video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly says “I can’t breathe.” The officer continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness. None of the other officers at the scene attempted to check on Floyd until after the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

So far, he has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

