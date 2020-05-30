Protests continue in Austin over Mike Ramos, George Floyd's deaths

article

Protests and marches across the country have begun after the death of a Minneapolis man George Floyd, including here in Austin.

In Minnesota, what started as peaceful protests has turned to violence and looting as protesters, angry over Floyd's death, set a police precinct on fire.

Currently, hundreds of protesters are gathered in front of APD’s headquarters in Downtown Austin, according to FOX 7 Austin's Amanda Ruiz. Officers are barricading the front perimeter of the building.

Protestors have also taken to the interstate on Saturday's protest. Police were seen walking on I35 to remove