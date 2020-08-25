Expand / Collapse search
Protests in Downtown Atlanta over Jacob Blake shooting turn violent

Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Protests in Downtown Atlanta calling for justice in a police-involved shooting in Wisconsin that left a man paralyzed turned violent on Tuesday evening.

The crowd started to gather around 8 p.m. at Woodruff Park shouting for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin. The shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, some of which have devolved into unrest. It came just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery, the Blake family’s attorney said Tuesday, adding that the bullets severed Blake’s spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae. Another attorney said there was also severe damage to organs.

The Atlanta crowd was calling for the officers to be fired and even arrested.

Protesters were seen unhooking barricades around the park and some protesters were taken into custody.

Some in the crowd were seen busting windows and setting up large metal across the road.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.