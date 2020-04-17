Protests planned in show of solidarity with suspended Santa Monica nurses amid coronavirus crisis

article

Protests were planned across California to show solidarity after ten registered nurses at Providence St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica were reportedly suspended after refusing to treat COVID-19 patients without proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

On Thursday night, UCLA Medical Center nurses held a drive-thru protest demanding new N95 masks.

The UCLA nurses say they are being forced to reuse masks hospital officials claim are being disinfected. The nurses say they don’t feel confident about reusing masks that have already been used.

“We want evidence that the so-called sterilization method that they’re using for our N95 masks actually work. We want to know that when we put on masks, we don’t cross-contaminate and expose ourselves and patients to COVID-19,” Emergency Room Nurse, Elizabeth Davis said.

Officials at UCLA Health said more than 800 N95 masks have been disinfected properly for limited reuse.

More than two dozen nurses have died from the coronavirus and over 200 have tested positive, according to unions representing nurses nationwide.

The protests were set to begin at 7 a.m. Friday.

