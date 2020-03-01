Public health emergency declared in Florida after 2 people test 'presumptively positive' for coronavirus

article

Two cases of the coronavirus are now in Florida.

In a document from the Office of the Governor, it says one person in Hillsborough County and one person in Manatee County tested "presumptively positive" for coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

The document says Gov. Ron DeSantis' office is declaring "a public health emergency in the State of Florida."

The Florida Health Department says both patients are adults and "are isolated and being appropriately cared for."

Gov. DeSantis tweeted on Sunday that he will be in Tampa and Miami on Monday to speak with the surgeon general and other officials to discuss the state's continued response to the coronavirus.