Public's held needed finding missing 78-year-old Glendale man with dementia

The Glendale Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia Saturday night.

Robert Earl Waller was last seen walking around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near 67th Avenue and Butler Drive, wearing a black baseball hat, brown shirt, a white jacket with "USA" on the back and tan shorts.

The department says Waller has a catheter with a bag on his leg.

Call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000 if you see him.