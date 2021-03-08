Expand / Collapse search

Pumpkin Fire burning near Tonto Basin prompts evacuations, roads reopen

By and Brent Corrado
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - Firefighters are battling a wildfire that has burned over 175 acres near Tonto Basin on Monday, March 8. The fire has prompted evacuations.

The Pumpkin Fire is threatening nearby structures, officials said on March 8, and winds are increasing its spread.

ROAD CLOSURES

SR-188 was closed in both directions in the area, but it has since been reopened.

EVACUATIONS

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is conducting evacuations in the impacted areas such as Punkin Center. "The area is from old Highway 188 to the transfer station road, between Highway 188 and Tonto creek," said Gila County Public Health in a Tweet.

For those being evacuated, an evacuation center has been set up at Payson Senior Center 514 W Main St, Payson, AZ 85541.

MAN'S HOME SAVED FROM FIRE

A FOX 10 viewer's home was saved from the Pumpkin fire and he shared a video of the flames just feet from his home.

Watch SkyFOX footage from above the wildfire below:

