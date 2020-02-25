Puppies left in burning truck at Mesa gas station going up for adoption

A pair of Shar-Pei puppies that were rescued from a burning truck that crashed into pumps at a Mesa gas station last month are going up for adoption.

"Puddles" and "Cuddles" suffered minor burns after police say a likely impaired driver crashed a pickup truck into the gas pumps at a Quik Trip on McKellips Road near the Loop 202 on January 30.

After the crash, the driver ran from the scene, leaving the puppies behind inside the burning truck. The driver was later found by police a mile from the gas station and was arrested.

Thankfully, Mesa firefighters quickly responded to the scene to put out the fire and rescue the puppies.

The 6-month-old dogs are now up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society's Sunnyslope campus located near 13th Avenue and Hatcher. They will be available beginning Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.