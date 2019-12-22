Pursuit ends in standoff with Goodyear PD, SWAT

At least two law enforcement agencies are investigating a scene in Avondale Sunday night where a pursuit ended in a standoff.

Police from both Goodyear and Avondale police departments are near 111th Avenue and 3rd Street trying to get the suspect to come out of the home safely after it all began from a related incident at a Walmart on Dec. 20.

Goodyear officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of suspect, Christopher Mendoza, but he fled, ran into a home and barricaded himself.

Goodyear SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene attempting to get Mendoza to surrender safely.