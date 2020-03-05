Pursuit ends on freeway in the Newhall Pass; Suspect runs onto incoming traffic

article

A pursuit ended on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass in dramatic fashion when the driver of a stolen vehicle ditched the car and ran onto the freeway and into oncoming traffic trying to escape deputies.

SkyFOX captured the moments when it appeared the suspect was clipped by a passing vehicle and began limping on the freeway before traffic came to a screeching halt and a group of Sheriff's deputies tackled the male suspect to the ground.

At least one other person riding as a passenger in the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

WATCH: Stolen vehicle pursuit in the Palmdale area

FOX 11 first picked up the pursuit as it traveled in the Palmdale area Thursday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies reported shots had been fired at them from the suspect vehicle as the pursuit traveled southbound on the 14 Freeway before heading into the Antelope Valley area.

At least one spike strip was successfully deployed. Smoke and sparks were seen shooting out from the rear of the vehicle where a tire was damaged following the spike strip deployment.

A deputy-involved shooting was reported at the end of the pursuit, which resulted in the suspect being struck. The condition of the suspect remains unknown.

Heavy traffic is impacting the area as a portion of the freeway has been closed in both directions due to the investigation. Motorists should expect major delays. It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.