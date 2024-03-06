Queen Creek Police to hold news conference; Maricopa Co. Attorney Rachel Mitchell set to attend

Officials with the Queen Creek Police Department are scheduled to hold a news conference on the evening of Mar. 6.

According to our reporter Justin Lum, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is set to join the news conference with regard to the case involving the death of Preston Lord.

The far East Valley community has been in the news in recent months as a result of ongoing teen violence investigations.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with Preston's death, but there have been multiple arrests in other, unrelated teen violence cases.

