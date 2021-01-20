Rain, snow on tap for drought-weary Southwest

Forecasters say parts of the drought-stricken Southwest can expect some relief from off-and-on wet weather the rest of this week and into next, with rain expected in lower elevations and snow in higher terrain.

The storm that passed across the region earlier this week "is just the first in a series of systems that will continue to deliver much-needed precipitation over the next several days," AccuWeather said Jan. 20.

The private forecasting service said the next round of rain moving through the Southwest through Thursday is likely to be heavier than the general amounts of a quarter of an inch that many areas got Tuesday.

National Weather Service forecasters in Flagstaff in northern Arizona said a series of stronger and colder storms will produce widespread rain and snow this weekend and early next week.

Advertisement

The weather service said light showers over New Mexico’s southwestern mountains and south-central mountains would be followed by increased precipitation Thursday and again this weekend and early next week.

The weather service said mountains near Las Vegas, New Mexico, received over a foot of snow late Tuesday and early Wednesday, and Prescott National Forest officials reported that rain Tuesday in north-central Arizona helped contain a wildfire.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround, don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.