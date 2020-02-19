Rapper reportedly gunned down at Hollywood Hills home owned by reality star

article

Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Hollywood boulevards.

Records indicate the house is an Airbnb and is owned by Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

The suspects entered the home wearing ski masks when they shot the victim, LAPD said.

LAPD says two men wearing dark clothing were seen running from the home. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics where he died.

The victim has not been identified. However, TMZ reports the victim was rapper Pop Smoke.

LAPD described the victim as a black male in his 20s.

Mellencamp is the daughter of John Mellencamp, previously known as Johnny Cougar.

The couple has three children and is currently expecting a fourth.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.