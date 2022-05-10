Expand / Collapse search
'Really gruesome': 3 killed, 1 injured when car strikes pedestrians, crashes into Philadelphia SEPTA station

By Steve Keeley
Published 
Updated 2:56AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Three killed in Kensington after car crashes into Allegheny Avenue SEPTA station

Three people were killed when a car crashed into the Allegheny Avenue SEPTA station. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.

PHILADELPHIA - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a SEPTA station in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, authorities say. 

Image 1 of 7

Police say a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a turnstile, pedestrians and then the Allegheny Avenue SEPTA station. 

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. when an officer on detail at Kensington Avenue and Allegheny Avenue saw a Honda Pilot traveling at a high rate of speed. 

The officer heard the vehicle first and believes it was "easily going 100 miles per hour," Small says. 

Authorities say the car jumped the curb and hit a metal turnstile, hit three pedestrians and then struck the Allegheny Avenue SEPTA station. 

Small says the crash was "really gruesome" as one of the victims was decapitated and their body was dismembered and burned due to a car fire that started after the crash. 

The body of another victim believed to be a female was severely mangled and crushed, according to police.  

Police say the driver of the car and two pedestrians were pronounced dead on scene and a 53-year-old man was transferred to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition. 

The Medical Examiner and building inspectors are on scene with authorities. 

Small says little is known about the driver, but the car is registered outside of Philadelphia. 

Police say the crash is caught on video and investigators plan to speak with the pedestrian in stable condition. 

Due to the incident, the Allegheny Station is being bypassed and shuttle buses will run in both directions between Somerset and Tioga. 

Service bypassed at SEPTA's Allegheny Station after crash

Service at the SEPTA Allegheny Avenue Station will be bypassed and shuttle buses will be available after a fatal crash into the station. FOX 29's Bob Kelly has the latest traffic details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 