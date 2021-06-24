Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's banana bread
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 very ripe bananas (mashed)
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- Walnuts (if desired)
Instructions:
- Mix wet ingredients (eggs, mashed banana, butter, sugar, butter, add walnuts if desired)
- Mix dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg)
- Combine all at once and mix well
- Pour into a greased loaf pan
- Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 50 minutes.
- Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan, and allow to cool completely on a wire rack.
Enjoy!
