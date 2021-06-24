Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez's banana bread

Recipes
FOX 10 Phoenix

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 4 very ripe bananas (mashed)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup melted butter
  • Walnuts (if desired)

Instructions:

  • Mix wet ingredients (eggs, mashed banana, butter, sugar, butter, add walnuts if desired)
  • Mix dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg)
  • Combine all at once and mix well
  • Pour into a greased loaf pan
  • Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 50 minutes.
  • Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan, and allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

Enjoy! For more recipes and fun reels, follow Syleste on Instagram @sylestefox10