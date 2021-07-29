Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez’s crunchy tacos

Ingredients:

1 lb of ground beef

1 cup of cheese

1 head of lettuce

1/2 cup of salsa

2 tbs. oil

whatever else you enjoy on your tacos!

Directions:

Cook the ground beef (or whatever meat you prefer). Then, heat oil in a large pan over low to medium heat and add tortillas. Fold the meat into your lightly cooked tortillas making a taco shape. Flip the entire taco to cook the other side. Then, add your toppings and enjoy! Happy Taco Tuesday, friends!

