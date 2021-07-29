Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez’s crunchy tacos

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 PM MDT until THU 6:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:41 PM MST until THU 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:56 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:17 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:09 PM MST until THU 5:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:41 PM MDT until THU 7:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:03 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:18 PM MST until THU 7:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:35 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:53 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:25 PM MST until THU 5:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 5:15 PM MST, Central La Paz
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains

Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez’s crunchy tacos

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Recipes
FOX 10 Phoenix

Ingredients: 

  • 1 lb of ground beef
  • 1 cup of cheese
  • 1 head of lettuce
  • 1/2 cup of salsa
  • 2 tbs. oil
  • whatever else you enjoy on your tacos!

Directions:

Cook the ground beef (or whatever meat you prefer). Then, heat oil in a large pan over low to medium heat and add tortillas. Fold the meat into your lightly cooked tortillas making a taco shape. Flip the entire taco to cook the other side. Then, add your toppings and enjoy! Happy Taco Tuesday, friends!

For more recipes and fun reels, follow Syleste on Instagram at @sylestefox10

