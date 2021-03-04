Recovery operation underway after body found in Phoenix canal

article

A recovery operation is underway in Phoenix after a body was found in a canal.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to an area near 15th Avenue and Dunlap on March 4 after receiving reports of a body in a canal from a Maricopa County Flood Control official.

"This is now a body recovery and The Phoenix Police Department will be taking over the investigation," the department said in a statement.

The victim's age and sex are unknown at this time.

