Remembering Kayla Mueller in wake of Trump announcement of Islamic State leader's death

article

Arizonans are remembering Kayla Mueller, the Prescott native who was held hostage and killed in captivity by the Islamic State terrorist group after President Donald Trump announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was the leader of the terrorist group.

Officials said al-Baghdadi had taken Mueller as a "wife" and sexually abused her throughout her captivity.

Mueller was a humanitarian aid worker in Syria who was captured in 2013 and killed in 2015.

Her parents said in 2015 that they once asked their daughter to stop working in Syria, but insisted the struggle of refugees was her struggle, too.

Mueller was an NAU alumna and was inducted into the university's Hall of Fame.

Trump said during Sunday's press conference that he would contact Mueller's family, as well as journalist James Foley, another hostage who was killed.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey remembered her in a tweet Sunday soon after President Trump announced that the ISIS leader was killed during a U.S.-led military raid in Syria.

Advertisement

The raid was named after Mueller, Ducey wrote.

Back in 2016, a playground was built in Prescott in Mueller's memory.