Removing references to Robert E. Lee from parks in California

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
FRESNO, Calif. - At Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in California, authorities are removing all references to Robert E. Lee.

The two national parks, near Fresno, decided to remove all mention of the Confederate general from exhibits, as well as printed and online material, as protesters demand the removal of monuments to historical figures linked to slavery or colonialism.

The name of the tree can't officially be changed, without approval from Congress, or the director of the National Park Service. 

