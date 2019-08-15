Report: Plane carrying Earnhardt Jr., wife crashes in Tennessee

article

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after a plane he was on crashed Thursday at an airport in Tennessee.

The plane, which is registered to JR Motorsports, crashed at the Elizabethton Airport.

Kelley Earnhardt confirmed that her brother, his wife Amy, and their daughter Isla, were on board the plane when it crashed. Two pilots were also on board.

"I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," Kelley Earnhardt tweeted. "We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

The group was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

NTSB is investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing for updates.

