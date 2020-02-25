Report: Spread of coronavirus in US appears inevitable, CDC officials say
Health officials are warning the spread of the coronavirus in the United States appears inevitable, according to The Washington Post.
Nancy Messonnier, a top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expects to see community spread in the United States.
“It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” she said Tuesday in a briefing to lawmakers and reporters.
This story was reported from Atlanta.