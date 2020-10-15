Report: Ty Lue signs five-year deal as Clippers head coach

Ty Lue will reportedly replace Doc Rivers as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, sources said Thursday.

Lue was the assistant coach for the Clippers last season.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue is finalizing a five-year deal.

It was also reported Chauncey Billups will be the lead assistant coach.

Advertisement

This comes days after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the series on Sunday night.

RELATED: Lakers win NBA Finals for first time in 10 years in season honoring Kobe Bryant

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers yells to his team during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena on October 27, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Clippers fell short of expectations and were expected to meet the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals after acquiring all-star Paul George and 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

However, the Clippers were left stunned when they were eliminated in the semifinals against Denver.

RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers eliminated from NBA playoffs in Game 7 against Denver

Shortly after the Lakers defeated Denver in the Western Conference Finals, Rivers was let go.

RELATED: LA Clippers fire head coach Doc Rivers

On the heels of his departure, Rivers was announced as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

RELATED: Philadelphia 76ers name Doc Rivers head coach

Lue is one of the most sought-after coaching prospects in the league as the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder also seek new head coaches for the 2020-21 NBA season.

He won an NBA Finals as the head coach of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

It was reported by ESPN on Wednesday that Lue would take the head coaching position in Houston to replace Mike D’Antoni.

However, it appears he will stay in Los Angeles as the Clippers look to avenge their disappointing finale.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.



