Rescue crews searching for man who went missing in a body of water in central Phoenix

A water search is being conducted near Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix for reports of a man going underwater and not coming back up Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:45 p.m., multiple people reported a man was swimming in the area when he went underwater and didn't come back up.

The Phoenix Police Department's Dive Team will assist the Phoenix Fire Department for a body recovery operation.

"This will be a lengthy operation due to safety concerns and also the fact that there is no visual on the patient," the fire department said.

We will update this story when more information is available.