Resident opens fire on masked intruders during home invasion in Glendale

Police in Glendale are investigating a home invasion after they say a resident opened fire on two masked intruders early Tuesday morning.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and Glendale at 1 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Police say two masked intruders broke into the home and one of the adults inside the home had a gun and opened fire on the suspects.

No one was hit by gunfire and the suspects got away from the home.

Police say it's unclear if they were armed.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspects.