Residents in Tolleson neighborhood stunned after shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

Police in one West Valley city are searching for suspects, after a shooting left a person in critical condition.

The shooting reportedly happened in Tolleson, in the area of 95th Avenue and Kingman Street. Details are still very limited on the case, but Phoenix Police officials said three men were driving a car when someone started firing gunshots at them. One of the men in the car was struck, and taken to the hospital. The other two men were not hurt.

"It all started at three in the morning, where you could hear a bunch of gunshots being fired. You could hear, like, a vehicle going, but you could hear someone screaming for help," said Jacqueline Benavides. "I actually got startled awake, where I jumped up and then got to the ground, and I was, like, shaking for a while."

"It was -- oh, at first I thought they were fireworks, ‘cause there were a lot of fireworks going around at that time or during the weekend, but then, I was like, ’that can’t be fireworks,'" said Katryce Brown.

Dozens of rounds were reportedly fired off, spraying the neighborhood with bullets. The victim's car ultimately came to a stop almost a mile down the street, leaving a line of oil that shows the car's path. The car eventually hit a Jeep.

Police did not provide a suspect description, and have not said whether it is one or multiple people of interest.

Area residents left shaken

Neighbors in the quiet neighborhood say it was a night they will never forget. Benavides said her minivan outside her house has several gunshots to the windshield.

"It’s normally a quiet neighborhood, so this was something like way bigger," said Benavides. "We should probably move out of this neighborhood, because it’s something terrible. We have little kids here, and you just don’t feel safe anymore."

