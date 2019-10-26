Restaurant trailer stolen just weeks before opening of new location

A man was caught on camera stealing a trailer carrying thousands of dollars of equipment for a restaurant that was set to open up a new location in Phoenix.

For two weekends in a row, FOX 10 has reported on trailers that have been stolen. In both cases, the trailers have more than $30,000 worth of equipment inside of them.

This time, the trailer was filled with kitchen appliances that were supposed to go inside of a new restaurant.

"It's a big hit," said Kurt Riske with Los Sombreros.

Just two weeks before the grand opening, the trailer that has everything to get it started was stolen.

"Woodfire grill, refrigeration equipment, ovens, several different grills," said Riske.

The trailer was parked behind the soon-to-be new restaurant location.

"It's our catering trailer, and basically, we had it park right there," said Riske.

Surveillance video shows a man backing up what appears to be an SUV to the trailer, attaching the trailer to the car, and then taking off.

"We had a lock on it," said Riske. "I think ahead of time, they busted it."

The theft left the business owners in a hole.

"It's a tough deal, but we have to persevere and hopefully catch the guy, and the best-case scenario is we get our stuff back and we don't have to go through insurance," said Riske.

In the surveillance video, the SUV apparently involved has severe damage to the front. Riske is asking the public to keep an eye out for the trailer, which has the company logo all over it.

Riske is also asking the public to keep an eye out for a black and orange trailer, in case the culprit took off the logo.

The owners say they will still be opening up their Phoenix location on November 14. Meanwhile, they are offering a reward of $1,000 to their restaurant for those who can provide any information that will lead to an arrest.

