Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted in the 1968 shooting death of Robert F. Kennedy, has been granted parole.

At a hearing Friday, Kennedy’s sons told a California parole board they supported Sirhan’s release, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors declined to attend and argue for Sirhan to remain behind bars.

This story was reported from Atlanta.