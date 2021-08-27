Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:30 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Sirhan Sirhan article

Sirhan Sirhan in 2008 (left photo: Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images) and in 1968 (Right photo: Keystone/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO - Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted in the 1968 shooting death of Robert F. Kennedy, has been granted parole.

At a hearing Friday, Kennedy’s sons told a California parole board they supported Sirhan’s release, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: Man convicted of assassinating RFK to face parole board, Gascón's office won't attend

Prosecutors declined to attend and argue for Sirhan to remain behind bars.

This story was reported from Atlanta.