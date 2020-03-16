Romney proposes $1,000 checks for every American

article

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney is proposing $1,000 checks for every American adult. This comes amid the shutdown of bars, restaurants, and resorts in many places in the country due to coronavirus.

Romney wants to send out one-time checks to help families meet their own short-term needs and bolster the economy, similar to actions Congress took during recessions in 2001 and 2008, he said in a statement.

"While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options," he stated.

He'll push that and other proposals, like temporary required coverage of remote telehealth services, as discussions continue about additional coronavirus relief, he said.

He also wants the government to provide bridge grants from the SBA to qualified small businesses that apply but don’t receive Economic Injury Disaster Loans. He says the program would ensure small businesses can meet short-term obligations, such as payroll and rent, without forcing them into future bankruptcies.

He also suggests factoring in unexpected costs due to COVID-19 in Pell Grant awards and loan deferment for graduates as part of his relief package.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

With the Associated Press