Royal Caribbean announces suspension of cruising in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Royal Caribbean Cruises on Friday announced that it is suspending cruising in the United States for 30 days in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country. And this is our part to play," the company said in a statement.

Beginning at midnight on Friday, Royal Caribbean will be pausing the fleet’s U.S. sailings. They are reaching out to our guests to help them work through disruption to their vacations.

"We are truly sorry for their inconvenience," Royal Caribbean said.

The company is also communicating with crews to resolve issues the decision presents for them.

"We know this adds great stress to our guests, employees, and crew, and we are working to minimize the disruption. Our business is providing great vacations and creating great memories. We look forward to getting back to work as soon as we can."

This story was written out of Lake Mary, Florida.