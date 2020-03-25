San Francisco orders 'rogue' party with 200 guests to cancel event in wake of coronavirus pandemic

article

San Francisco's city attorney on Wednesday said he is trying to shut down a "rogue" and illegal party scheduled for this weekend because of the threat it poses to public health during the coronavirus epidemic.

Dennis Herrera's office said investigators hand-delivered a letter to property owner Carol Chiantelli on Tuesday evening, ordering her to tell the promoters to cancel the Friday event, “Lehar (Multinotes, Diynamic, Afterlife)," which is being billed as a party for about 200 people.

Efforts to reach Chiantelli were not immediately successful by phone or Facebook message. Her club, 251 Cocktail Club at 251 Rhode Island Street, is closed.

The party is actually being promoted by Set San Francisco. A call to the promoter was not immediately returned on Wednesday because the voice mail was full. On its website, the event appeared to still be happening, but on its Facebook page, the promoter wrote that several of its events had been canceled, though it didn't specifically mention Lehar.

Herrera's spokesman, John Cote, said the onus of the party is on the property owner.

As recently as Wednesday morning, the party was being promoted on Set San Francisco's website as well as on Eventbrite with prices ranging from $5 for “guest list” purchasers to $780 for a package of tickets with a “VIP booth” and two “premium bottles.” The tickets are listed as nonrefundable.

The Eventbrite invitation for the party lists the address of 251 Cocktail Club, but also adds a confusing message that the addess of the party will be released on the day of the event.

Cote acknowledged something odd is going on.

He said that either the event is canceled and the promoter is still collecting money, or Set San Francisco is planning on holding the event despite the state's shelter-in-place orders, designed to slow the spread of the virus.

The responsible thing to do, Herrera said, would be for the promoter to remove the online listings, notify everyone who purchased a ticket that the event has been cancelled and refund them their money.

“How someone acts in a crisis says a lot about them," Herrera said. "The individuals behind this party have either completely failed in their responsibility to the public, are engaged in a cynical scheme to rip off people knowing this event will never happen, or are putting lives at risk in a dangerous attempt to profit off a public health emergency. All of those are unacceptable. Putting 200 people together in a club is the exact wrong thing to do right now. It would create a powder keg for this virus to explode across our communities. We’re not about to let that happen.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that while many local businesses have been adhering to the orders, there are some "scofflaws who either don't know or don't care."

Failure to comply with the public health order during an emergency is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment of up to a year, or both. California penal codes also allow the city to close down properties constituting a menace to public health and makes it a misdemeanor for any individual to knowingly and willfully enter such property.

If the owner fails to cancel the event, Herrerra said she will be liable for the violations as well as any civil penalties, and all costs for enforcement.

