San Leandro food pantry van stolen during Holy Week

Just before Easter, a pastor reported that someone stole the food pantry van from the All Saints Episcopal Church in San Leandro.

The Rev. Justin Cannon reported that church officials noticed on Thursday about 5:30 a.m. that someone had taken the van.

"Our food pantry is one expression of that love as we seek to feed the hungry, just as Christ did," Cannon said in a news release. "It breaks my heart someone would steal a food pantry van from a church."

The van was retired from the city of San Leandro and was gifted to the church's food pantry last summer, Cannon said.

The church has been offering free groceries every month to people in need for the last 11 years.

The white van is a Ford E-350 XL Super Duty, with a license plate number of 8NPM513. It also has a “32” on the back of it and scuff marks on the driver-side door by the handle.

Food Pantry coordinator Tom Breckenridge said the stolen van "won’t stop us from feeding those in need...We serve people already living on the margins - they can continue to count on us."

To learn more about the food pantry, to volunteer, or make a donation visit www.saintsalive.net/social-ministries. The food pantry will distribute food on May 2 with pre-bagged groceries available from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

