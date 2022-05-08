Expand / Collapse search
Evacuations ordered for San Rafael Fire in southern Arizona

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
San Rafael Fire article

San Rafael Fire (Arizona State Forestry)

PATAGONIA, Ariz. - Evacuations are underway in Santa Cruz County due to a rapidly spreading wildfire burning near Patagonia.

The San Rafael Fire has burned 1,400 acres of land so far with no containment.

Arizona forestry officials said the fire sparked on the evening of May 7 at the San Rafael State Natural Area 20 miles southeast of Patagonia.

Evacuations have been ordered for homes ahead of the fire, officials said.

Firefighters are battling the flames on the ground and in the area, but high winds may be a challenge for air tankers as the day continues.

A fire weather warning has been issued across Arizona until Sunday night due to high winds and dry conditions.

