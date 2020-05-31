Sawtooth Fire in Superstition Wilderness now at 18,500 acres

article

Fire officials say the Sawtooth Fire that is burning in the Superstition Wilderness has grown.

According to information posted to Inciweb by officials with the Tonto National Forest, the Sawtooth Fire has charred 18,500 acres of land, and is 8% contained.

The fire is spreading on state and Tonto National Forest land, northwest of Gold Canyon, and the wildfire is believed to have been caused by lightning. Fire officials say active fire behavior is moving towards the northwest.

According to fire officials, the communities of Elephant Butte, Hart Tank, and Angel Basin were evacuated Monday morning to allow for operations.