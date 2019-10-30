Scottsdale man arrested following police chase that ends on Salt River Reservation farmland

A Scottsdale man has been arrested after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase throughout the Valley that ended on Salt River Reservation farmland.

According to DPS, a trooper attempted to pull over a red 2005 Kia Sorrento that was making unsafe lane changes just before 7 a.m. The driver of the Kia pulled into a shopping center parking lot near Country Club and McKellips Road but did not stop.

The trooper then used his PA system to tell the driver to pull into a parking spot. The driver of the Kia didn't stop and sped away from the trooper.

The red Kia then entered the Salt River Reservation, evading law enforcement by driving through farm field roads.

After some time, the Kia stopped and the 31-year-old driver, a Scottsdale man, was taken into custody. Police say he has outstanding warrants for a probation violation.

The female and male passengers of the Kia were released.