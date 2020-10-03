Scottsdale PD looking for 'armed and dangerous' man who fatally shot ex-girlfriend

article

Scottsdale Police is searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home near Hayden and Indian Bend roads on Oct. 2.

Investigators say a roommate heard gunshots coming from the victim's bedroom on Friday night and saw the woman's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Charles Haeger, leave the room with a gun.

The roommate escaped and found a neighbor to call 911. Scottsdale Police's SWAT team responded Friday night and found the woman dead. Her identity has not been released to the public.

Police say Haeger is a 6'1 white male with short hair and a medium build. He drived a 2020 gray Plymouth Voyager with license plate number BTA9645 and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.