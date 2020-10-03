Scottsdale PD looking for 'armed and dangerous' man who fatally shot ex-girlfriend

article

Scottsdale Police is searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home near Hayden and Indian Bend roads on Oct. 2.

Investigators say a roommate heard gunshots coming from the victim's bedroom on Friday night and saw the woman's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Charles Haeger, leave the room with a gun.

Scottsdale Police's SWAT team later responded to the home and found the woman's body inside. Her identity has not been released to the public.

Haeger is a former professional baseball player who pitched for the White Sox, San Diego Padres, LA Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

Police say Haeger is a 6'1 white male with short hair and a medium build and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officers found his car, a 2020 gray Plymouth Voyager with license plate number BTA9645, unoccupied near Flagstaff. Police say they are working with law enforcement in northern Arizona to find him.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.