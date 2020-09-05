Scottsdale Police: One dead, another hospitalized after unknown incident

article

One person is dead and another is being hospitalized, says the Scottsdale Police Department after a Saturday, Sept. 5 incident.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near 68th Street and Indian School Road around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check. There, they found a deceased adult and another adult was taken to the hospital.

Circumstances surrounding the death and hospitalization haven't been released. No identities have been released.

No further information is available and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, the department says.