Scottsdale Police searching for teen last seen in Fashion Square Mall area

article

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen earlier on May 8.

According to a statement, 14-year-old Alyiana Rodregiz was last seen at 3:20 p.m. in the area of Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.

Police describe Rodregiz as a Native American female, 5'6" tall, and weighing 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark green shirt with brown lettering, black tights, reading glasses, a white mask, and black shoes.

Officials also say Rodregiz is on the autism spectrum, and walks with a slight limp.

Anyone with information should call Scottsdale Police at (480) 312-5000.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 Phoenix apps for breaking news and weather alerts

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters