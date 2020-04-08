Scottsdale Police warns of coronavirus-related scam

Officials with Scottsdale Police Department are asking people in the city to be careful after reports of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to statements posted to the department's website and on their verified Facebook page, several Scottsdale residents have received a letter in the mail that claims to be from Maricopa County Public Health.

"Maricopa County Department of Public Health will be in this area, to visit each individual resident's house to take readings and record their wellbeing," the letter wrote, while also listing an area of the city where the virus is purportedly spreading.

The letter also claims residents who test positive or "show abnormal readings" will be taken to the former Tent City jail facility for a minimum of 45 days of quarantine.

Scottsdale Police officials say the letter is a hoax.

"County health officials do not go door to door to check the health of residents. The former tent city in lower Buckeye is NOT a site being used for individuals infected with COVID-19," officials wrote.

Officials say people should never allow anyone into their home without first verifying who they are.

Advertisement

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

FTC Information on Coronavirus Scams

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing

https://www.consumidor.ftc.gov/destacado/las-estafas-relacionadas-con-el-coronavirus-que-esta-haciendo-la-ftc (In Spanish/En Español)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

Related stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms