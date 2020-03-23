Scottsdale Unified distributing devices for e-learning

Schools are closed across Arizona because of the coronavirus, but kids in the Valley are still learning with the help of e-learning devices.

The state has said that schools will stay closed for the next three weeks, but they will be learning online.

Families in the Scottsdale Unified School District that need help getting online will be able to pick up loaner devices to help students Monday morning to continue to have access to education.

Governor Doug Ducey and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman say that schools will be closed through Friday, April 10 - however, that date could be extended.

