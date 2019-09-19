Search for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, continues; Reward offered

An Amber Alert remains in effect for Dulce Maria Alavez, the 5-year-old girl who police believe was lured from a Bridgeton, New Jersey park earlier this week.

It’s been nearly here days since police say a stranger lured into the back of his red van at Bridgeton City Park and drove off around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Investigators say Alavez was seated in the back seat of the van when it drove away.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.

Search crews have been scouring the park in Cumberland County after Alavez disappeared while playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother Monday afternoon.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen near Bridgeton City Park on Monday afternoon.

The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old returned to the car without Alavez.

Bridgeton Police say they have been attempting to contact the girl’s father, who lives in Mexico, as they explore every possibility.

Police described Alavez as 3-foot-5 with a medium build and dark-colored hair. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a floral design and white sandals.

Tortilleria El Paisano, a local tortilla shop, is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Alavez.