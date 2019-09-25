Search for suspect who shot 18-year-old 'multiple times' in San Marcos

article

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Davonte Tennille Miller. Miller is wanted for shooting an 18-year-old 'multiple times.'

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Mill Street around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 after neighbors heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times in her extremities.

Four tourniquets needed to be applied to her injuries, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

The victim was transported by EMS to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle and is expected to survive.

During the course of their investigation, police discovered surveillance video that shows a 2010 Hyundai Genesis pull into the parking lot, and back into a parking space. A few moments later, the video picks up three gunshots, followed by two people running to the offender’s vehicle.

The vehicle then speeds off at a high rate of speed.

After speaking with witnesses on the scene, police identified Miller as the shooting suspect.

The second person who ran to the vehicle is an unidentified female and has no charges at this time.

SMPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon for Miller. The preliminary investigation shows drugs may be a factor in the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting or regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Raven at 512.753.2303.