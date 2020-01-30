Search intensifies for missing baby after father was found dead in Pasco County

article

A statewide Amber Alert continues as law enforcement officials search for any sign of 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro.

On Wednesday, Pasco County deputies found his father dead in Blanton, a rural area in Pasco County, near Dade City. Investigators announced Thursday morning there was no evidence discovered at the scene that confirms Andrew was with Ernesto while in Pasco County.

Police told WSVN 7News that the father, 49-year-old Ernesto, was accused of abducting his son after murdering three women in the Miami-area. Investigators in Pasco County said Ernesto left Miami-Dade County about four and a half hours before arriving in Blanton. They said he was only at that location minutes before fatally shooting himself.

Police have since identified the murdered women as 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez. WSVN also reports a family friend said the women are baby Andrew's mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning. By the evening hours, the van used by Ernesto and his body were found along Jessamine Road, just past Amberlea Road, northwest of Dade City. Officials said Ernesto had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the whereabouts of Andrew are still unknown.

Deputies searched the rough terrain throughout the night by flashlight. They've also been on mounted horses, ATVs, and flying the sheriff's office helicopter. The only sign of Andrew was a pacifier found inside the van. It was used to help bloodhounds track the baby’s scent, but there have yet to be any results.

On Wednesday, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a witness reported seeing a “blonde woman” inside Ernesto’s white van. However, after further investigating the claim, detectives said the reported female was likely someone who stopped to check on the vehicle after Ernesto allegedly shot himself.

He added that agencies from the Miami-area all the way up to Pasco County are searching for clues about Ernesto’s trip from the southeast corner of the state.

The sheriff said there were "distinctive bumper stickers" on the rear of the white van driven by Caballeiro. He hopes those stickers will help investigators create a timeline of Caballeiro's whereabouts. Anyone who believes they saw the van between Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 29 should call law enforcement right away.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or 911.